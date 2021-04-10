Left Menu

IPL 2021: DC win toss, opt to field against CSK

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

CSK and DC battle it out at the Wankhede Stadium (Photo/ IPL Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. At the toss, Pant, who is leading the team for the first time, said: "We will bowl first. The wicket looks a bit soft. It will be a mix of youth and experience, have done a bit of captaincy in 2017, but my first IPL game. Four overseas players -- Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran. We aren't playing in Delhi, so think it's working fine."

On the other hand, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said: "We were also looking to bowl, it's slightly difficult to defend on this ground. Dew could be a factor, but it's cloudy today, so it might not be a factor. The combination looks good, some of the overseas players turned up late, some are in quarantine, but we are ready to go -- Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo are our four overseas players." Ahead of the match, former Australia cricketer Shane Watson wished CSK luck. Watson, who retired from all forms of cricket in November 2020, played his last match for CSK in October 2020 in the 13th edition of the IPL.

"Best of luck @chennaiipl for your first match of the season. Let's make it 4 @iplt20 titles #whistlepodu," Watson captioned his post on Instagram. Also, earlier in the day, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed excitement to witness the clash between CSK and Delhi Capitals. "Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj. Stump Mic suniyega zaroor #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021," Shastri tweeted.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan. CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar. (ANI)

