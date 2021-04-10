Left Menu

'What a fantastic cricketer': Vaughan hails Sam Curran for his death overs heroics

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan applauded all-rounder Sam Curran for his business end masterclass which carried Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 188/7 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:17 IST
'What a fantastic cricketer': Vaughan hails Sam Curran for his death overs heroics
CSK all-rounder Sam Curran (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan applauded all-rounder Sam Curran for his business end masterclass which carried Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 188/7 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Suresh Raina smashed a sensational fifty in his comeback game before Sam Curran took on the bowlers in the death overs to help CSK reach 188 after being reduced to 7/2 inside three overs.

Vaughan "loved watching" Sam Curran's knock against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2021. "What a fantastic cricketer @CurranSM is ... love watching him play ... #IPL2021," Vaughan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Raina said he was happy to be back with his side after missing the 13th edition of the IPL. "Good feeling to come back and score runs for CSK. We had a good start. We had a good partnership and I was just trying to be positive out there. God has been really kind. Been preparing really well. Training is a lot about your mindset and it's about how you execute it," Raina told hosts' broadcasters after the first innings.

While Raina ensured both spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra feel the heat as he took them on after CSK was put on the back foot early in the innings, Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja took on the pacers in the death overs. "Sam Curran and Jadeja finished it well. It's going to be very, very hard to chase down. You need to keep hanging there at the start. They had Mishy and other bowlers who are really good, so you need to rotate the strike," said Raina.

Raina and Moeen Ali had steadied the ship for CSK after the side got off to a worse possible start losing both openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad inside three overs. "Moeen took off really well and he helped me out there too. We have good swing bowlers in Shardul and Deepak and Sam. So we should be able to do it. Special thanks to all the fans," Raina signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan, Shaw power DC to big win over CSK

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw pummelled Chennai Super Kings into submission with their explosive batting as Delhi Capitals romped to a seven-wicket victory in their Indian Premier League opener here on Saturday.Dhawan smashed 85 o...

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir even as another gunbattle raged on in nearby Anantnag district, police said.Based on specific information about th...

COVID-19: Stadia for sporting events without spectators to be allowed in Delhi

Stadiums for organising sporting events shall be allowed without spectators in the national capital as Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA on Saturday issued new guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, all socialpolitical s...

Dhawan, Shaw star in Delhi Capitals' 7-wicket victory over CSK

Prithvi Shaw smashed a hapless Chennai Super Kings attack into submission with a brilliant 72 off 38 balls as Delhi Capitals romped home by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.Shaw, who has been in sublime form of late found a pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021