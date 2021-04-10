Left Menu

Dhawan, Shaw star in Delhi Capitals' 7-wicket victory over CSK

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 23:22 IST
Dhawan, Shaw star in Delhi Capitals' 7-wicket victory over CSK
Shaw, who has been in sublime form of late found a perfect ally in veteran Shikhar Dhawan (85 off 54 balls), as they added 138 for the opening stand while cruising to the target of 189 in 18.4 overs. Image Credit: Twitter (@DelhiCapitals )

Prithvi Shaw smashed a hapless Chennai Super Kings attack into submission with a brilliant 72 off 38 balls as Delhi Capitals romped home by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Shaw, who has been in sublime form of late found a perfect ally in veteran Shikhar Dhawan (85 off 54 balls), as they added 138 for the opening stand while cruising to the target of 189 in 18.4 overs.

Shaw's innings had nine boundaries and three sixes while Dhawan was equally attractive in his strokeplay with 10 fours and 2 sixes.

The CSK attack had no answers as they literally took control of the chase within the Powerplay overs with both Sam Curran (0/24 in 2 overs) and Shardul Thakur (2/53 in 3.4 overs) being carted all over the park.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings managed a total of 188 for 7, riding on comeback man Suresh Raina's stroke-filled half-century and Sam Curran's late assault.

Raina, who skipped the last IPL due to personal reasons, was back with a bang, smashing 54 off 36 balls with three fours and four sixes, while Curran blazed his way to 34 off 15 deliveries.

Moeen Ali's brisk 36 off 24 balls and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 26 off 17 balls were the other vital knocks.

For DC, Avesh Khan returned with an impressive 2 for 23, including wickets of Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni.

Brief Scores: CSK 188/7 (Suresh Raina 54, Moeen Ali 36, Sam Curran 34;, Avesh Khan 2/23, Chris Woakes 2/18) DC 190 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Prithvi Shaw 72 off 38 balls, Shikhar Dhawan 85 off 54 balls).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper killed during standoff

An Iowa State Patrol trooper was killed during a standoff in central Iowa, the state Department of Public Safety said Saturday. Authorities provided no details about the shooting Friday night in Grundy Center. A news conference was schedule...

Djibouti's President Guelleh wins fifth term with 97% of votes

Djiboutis President Ismail Omar Guelleh won a fifth five-year term on Saturday after an election boycotted by most of the opposition, securing over 97 of the votes cast, official data from the Interior Ministry on Saturday showed.Fridays vo...

Kyrgyzstan votes on constitution boosting president's powers

Voters in Kyrgyzstan will cast ballots Sunday on whether to approve a new constitution that would substantially increase the presidents powers in this impoverished Central Asian nation.The referendum comes three months after Sadyr Zhaparov ...

Horse racing-Blackmore described as an 'inspiration' after National triumph

Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore was described as an inspiration after becoming the first female to ride the winner at the worlds most famous race on Saturday. The Irishwoman produced a masterful ride on 11-1 shot Minella Tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021