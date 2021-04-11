Cricket-IPL-depleted NSW thump Western Australia to win 12th ODI Cup title

Left Menu

A depleted New South Wales rode Jack Edwards' composed century to crush Western Australia by 102 runs in Sunday's final of the Marsh One-Day Cup and clinch their 12th domestic one-day title at the Bankstown Oval.

A depleted New South Wales rode Jack Edwards' composed century to crush Western Australia by 102 runs in Sunday's final of the Marsh One-Day Cup and clinch their 12th domestic one-day title at the Bankstown Oval. NSW were without six frontline players, including batting stalwarts Steve Smith and David Warner, currently representing their franchises in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition.

Edwards, 20, stepped up in their absence and smashed 108, which included three sixes, to help NSW to a competitive 251-8. Opener Daniel Hughes contributed 58 but Jason Behrendorff (3-46) and Mitchell Marsh shared five wickets to restrict NSW.

Western Australia mounted a feeble reply, losing Sam Whiteman for a duck to the second ball of their innings, and struggled against NSW's star-studded bowling attack. Cameron Green topscored for them with 36 but Sean Abbott (4-23) and Nathan Lyon (3-38) wrecked their batting order.

Mitchell Starc bowled Lance Morris in the 41st over to seal the victory as Western Australia were bundled out for 149. NSW will be chasing a domestic double when they take on Queensland in the Sheffield Shield final beginning on Thursday.

