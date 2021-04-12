The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-HOCK-PROLEAGUE-IND Dominant India crush Argentina 3-0 to jump to 4th spot in FIH Pro League Buenos Aires, Apr 12 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over reigning Olympic champions Argentina in the second match of the FIH Pro League here to jump to the fourth spot in the points table.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-MI-PREVIEW Clinical KKR hope to get it right against nemesis MI Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Fresh from their clinical display against Sunrisers Hyderabad, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to set the record straight against nemesis Mumbai Indians in their second IPL match here on Tuesday.

SPO-BOX-VIRUS-2NDLD WOM 2 coaches test positive for COVID-19 at national women's boxing camp New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Two assistant coaches at the national camp for Indian women boxers here have tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined with mild symptoms.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PADIKKAL Confident Padikkal wants to take domestic form into IPL 2021 Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) The ''setback'' called COVID-19 behind him, Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal says he is now completely ready to play his part in the IPL and confident of replicating his stupendous domestic form in the ongoing league.

SPO-CRI-WOM-CHALLENGE Women's T20 Challenge likely to remain three-team affair By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The BCCI is likely to stick to three teams for the Women's T20 Challenge tournament, usually held during the IPL play-offs.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-MORGAN We have a destructive batting unit: Morgan Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders possess one of the most destructive batting line-ups in the IPL, something which was on full display during the 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, said skipper Eoin Morgan.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ZAHEER Hardik had shoulder concern but will bowl soon: Zaheer Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Hardik Pandya did not bowl in Mumbai Indians' lung-opener on Friday due to a shoulder concern but the India all-rounder will soon contribute in team's cause with ball in his hand, team's Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan said on Monday.

SPO-BOX-AIBA-RULES AIBA announces bout review provision at World Youth Boxing Championships for 1st time New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The International Boxing Association's bout review procedure will be implemented for the first time at the youth world championships starting on Tuesday in Kielce, Poland, where pugilists from India will also be seen in action.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-BAYLISS Williamson needs bit of extra time to be match fit: Bayliss Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss said New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson was left out of their opening IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders as he needs more time to be match fit.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-AVESH-DHONI Dhoni's wicket is dream realised for DC's Avesh Khan Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhi Capitals' pacer Avesh Khan said he fulfilled a long-cherished dream when he got former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's prized wicket in their IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings.

SPO-WREST-WFI-TRADITIONAL WFI challenges recognition granted to ISWAI as an NSF By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has challenged the NSF status granted to the Indian Style Wrestling Association of India (ISWAI) and has written to the sports ministry stating that the step was in violation of the Sports Code.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-FCGOA-COACH Playing in AFC Champions League is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: FC Goa coach New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) FC Goa is set to make its debut at the AFC Champions League group stage and head coach Juan Ferrando described it as a ''once-in-a-lifetime'' opportunity for the players to compete against some of the biggest names in Asia.

SPO-CRI-SL-BANGLA-ARRIVAL Bangladesh team arrives in Sri Lanka for two-match Test series Colombo, Apr 12 (PTI) The Bangladesh cricket team arrived here on Monday to play a two-match Test series which was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

