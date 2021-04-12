Punjab Kings beat RR by 4 runs
Sanju Samsons magnificent 119 went in vain as Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in their IPL match here on Monday. Brief Scores Punjab Kings 2216 in 20 overs K L Rahul 91, Deepak Hooda 64 Chetan Sakariya 331.RR 217 for 7 in 20 overs Sanju Samson 119 Arshdeep Singh 335, Mohammed Shami 233.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:52 IST
Sanju Samson's magnificent 119 went in vain as Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in their IPL match here on Monday. Put in to bat, Punjab Kings made 221 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.
K L Rahul top-scored with 91 off 40 balls while Deepak Hooda smashed 64 off 28.
IPL debutant Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers with three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.
Chasing the big target, Rajasthan Royals could score 217 for 7 in their 20 overs with Samson top-scoring with 119 from 63 balls. He hit 12 fours and seven sixes. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 221/6 in 20 overs (K L Rahul 91, Deepak Hooda 64; Chetan Sakariya 3/31).
RR: 217 for 7 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 119; Arshdeep Singh 3/35, Mohammed Shami 2/33).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone join Rajasthan Royals camp
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals announce Expo 2020 Dubai as principal sponsor
Will Samson-Sangakkara partnership work for Rajasthan Royals?
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals host spectacular stadium live show to launch jersey
Rajasthan Royals organise stadium live show to launch 2021 IPL jersey