Left Menu

Soccer-Sancho to miss Dortmund's "brutally difficult" task against City

Borussia Dortmund have a mountain to climb in their Champions League quarter-final return leg against Manchester City on Wednesday, coach Edin Terzic said, with winger Jadon Sancho ruled out Dortmund suffered a 2-1 loss in the first leg last week in Manchester, conceding a late goal. They then earned a nervous 3-2 victory at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:31 IST
Soccer-Sancho to miss Dortmund's "brutally difficult" task against City

Borussia Dortmund have a mountain to climb in their Champions League quarter-final return leg against Manchester City on Wednesday, coach Edin Terzic said, with winger Jadon Sancho ruled out Dortmund suffered a 2-1 loss in the first leg last week in Manchester, conceding a late goal.

They then earned a nervous 3-2 victory at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season. "Belief is big but belief alone will not be enough," Terzic told a virtual news conference on Tuesday. "We played a good game last week and showed we can keep pace with a top team.

"It was frustrating that we conceded a late goal. So now we cannot focus just on defence. We have to be attacking. It will be a brutally difficult task. So believing is not enough. We also need hard work. "It's is about showing we can play against the best team in the world and maybe eliminate the best team in the world from the competition."

Terzic said England international Sancho would not be fit in time for the game despite making progress in his comeback from injury. He has been sidelined since early March. Several other players, including Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, have been nursing knocks and a final decision will be taken on matchday, he said.

"We have the training session tonight and then tomorrow morning. For Jadon unfortunately it is too soon. We would have wished to have him. Unfortunately he is not an option," Terzic added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Assad dismisses Syria's central bank chief - state news agency

President Bashar al-Assad has dismissed Syrias Central Bank Governor Hazem Karfoul, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.It did not immediately say whether Assad had appointed a replacement. Syrias decade-long conflict has decimated th...

Maha: Gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh seized in Thane; one held

One person was arrested and gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh was seized from a vehicle on Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtras Thane district on Tuesday, police said.A joint team of the Central Crime Unit and Cyber Cell of the Mira Bhayandar ...

Maha: Fake COVID-19 report racket run by bus operators busted

A racket involving the creation of fake COVID-19 test certificates by the staff of a bus agency to allow people to travel to Gujarat amid coronavirus-induced restrictions was busted in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to the arrest of 31...

'Ek Villain Returns' team to kick-start second schedule in Goa

After wrapping up the first schedule of Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai recently, the makers are all set for the second schedule. While the first schedule was shot extensively across multiple locations in Mumbai, the second schedule will go on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021