IPL 2021: DC pacer Nortje tests positive for Covid-19

In what comes as a huge blow for Delhi Capitals, pacer Anrich Nortje has tested positive for Covid-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:36 IST
Pacer Anrich Nortje (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose In what comes as a huge blow for Delhi Capitals, pacer Anrich Nortje has tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the pacer tested positive while undergoing quarantine. "He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine," the source said. The BCCI SOP says a player/support staff, who tests positive for COVID-19, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

Nortje was last seen in the ODI series against Pakistan. The pacer played the first two ODIs against the Babar Azam-led side and then he made his way to India to take part in the IPL. After landing in Mumbai, Nortje was undergoing seven days of mandatory quarantine. Before the start of the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals received a big blow as spinner Axar Patel tested positive for Covid-19.

Also, regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with a shoulder injury and Rishabh Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals. In his first match as in-charge of Delhi Capitals, Pant saw a winning performance as his side defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 188 as Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set the stage on fire with their stunning opening partnership against CSK. Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

