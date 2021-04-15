Left Menu

Madrid beats Liverpool to return to Champions League semis

Liverpool created chance after chance but Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane could find no way past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and a makeshift defense that stifled a front three that has endured a season of frustration.We knew we had the first leg advantage, but we played to win, Madrid midfielder Casemiro said.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 15-04-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 09:23 IST
Madrid beats Liverpool to return to Champions League semis

Zinedine Zidane has shown Jürgen Klopp just how to turn a season around.

Zidane is leading Real Madrid into the semifinals of the Champions League. Klopp will finish the season without a trophy.

A 0-0 draw at Anfield in the quarterfinals on Wednesday protected a 3-1 advantage from the first leg for Madrid. The record 13-time European champions are back in the semifinals — where Chelsea awaits — for the first time since 2018 when Zidane lifted the European Cup for a third consecutive season by beating Klopp's Liverpool in the final.

''We're all pulling together,'' Zidane said, ''and this side always does that and it always wants more.'' The victory in the 2018 final was Zidane's last game before ending his first stint in charge. He was tempted back in 2019 following disappointing results, but this season looked to be unraveling just a few months ago. Trailing Atletico Madrid by 10 points in La Liga in January, the defending champions are now just a single point behind and the double is on.

''We have to be really happy with what we're doing at the moment,'' Zidane said. ''It's been a complicated season.'' For Liverpool, it's turning into a miserable season — which is now sure to end without a trophy. It's quite a comedown for Klopp's side, which won the Champions League in 2019 — after losing the 2018 final to Madrid — and ended a 30-year English championship drought by winning the Premier League by an 18-point margin in 2020.

Now Liverpool is struggling to even make the Champions League places, sitting three points outside the top four with seven games to go. Liverpool created chance after chance but Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane could find no way past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and a makeshift defense that stifled a front three that has endured a season of frustration.

''We knew we had the first leg advantage, but we played to win,'' Madrid midfielder Casemiro said. ''They played with a lot of intensity, they've got a great team and coach, bit we worked hard. We didn't rest on our laurels, and that's ultimately what decided it.'' A scene of many memorable European comebacks, Anfield lacked the fans who have so often inspired Liverpool in similar situations.

''You can't not take the chances we had tonight,'' said Liverpool midfielder James Milner, who had an early shot pushed over by Courtois. ''We had more than enough chances to do what we needed to and we didn't take them.'' The only way Liverpool supporters could make their presence felt was outside the stadium with a red haze of flares greeting the teams before the game — and one of the Madrid buses being hit by an object that smashed a window.

''We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid's team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening,'' Liverpool said in a statement. ''It is totally unacceptable and shameful behavior of a few individuals. We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused.'' AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Thursday on a pro-democracy protest by medical workers in the city of Mandalay, causing some casualties, media said. Opponents of a Feb. 1 coup that ousted an elected government led by Nobel peace laur...

QUOTES-Officials react as Biden moves to pull troops from Afghanistan by September 11

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will begin withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan to end Americas longest war, rejecting calls to keep forces in place to help resolve that nations grinding internal conflict.In a White House speec...

Angry Indian traders counter Amazon summit with own event

Thousands of Indian small businesses will organise an event this week in protest at the business practices of foreign e-tailers like Amazon.com Inc , taking a dig at the U.S. groups summit with their own event.Starting Thursday, Amazon is o...

Soccer-Police launch investigation after Real team bus damaged at Anfield

Merseyside Police said they have launched an investigation after the bus carrying Real Madrid players was damaged as it arrived at Anfield for Wednesdays Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool.A video posted on Instagra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021