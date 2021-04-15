Left Menu

Motorcycling-Marquez nervous about return to MotoGP after crash

Marc Marquez is a six-times MotoGP world champion but he admitted he had butterflies in his stomach ahead of this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix when he returns to the track for the first time since last year's season-ending crash.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:35 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez nervous about return to MotoGP after crash
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Marc Marquez is a six-times MotoGP world champion but he admitted he had butterflies in his stomach ahead of this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix when he returns to the track for the first time since last year's season-ending crash. Marquez fractured his upper arm in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in July and did not race again all year.

The 28-year-old Repsol Honda rider also missed the opening two races of this season in Qatar. "My confidence is not high, I have to start step by step. This is my pre-season," Marquez told reporters on Thursday.

"It's true I'm nervous, I have butterflies in my stomach which is not normal... But the Japanese staff really motivated me and told me, 'Don't worry, there's no target'. "It was a difficult decision not to race in Qatar because I was feeling ready but not 100%."

Marquez may not have ideal conditions on his return, however, with rain expected this weekend. "I won't want to ride the first time in a long time in rainy conditions. But if it rains, we will ride," Marquez added.

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who is third in the standings, welcomed back his Spanish compatriot after nine months on the sidelines. "As a rider, staying away for a year is very difficult. Our way of enjoying life is riding the bike," said Vinales, who won the season opener in Qatar.

"On the track we're rivals but off the track we have a good laugh and it's good to have all the riders here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi govt locates grave of Hindu man buried as Muslim, Centre informs HC

The Saudi Arabian government has located the grave of a Hindu man who was buried there as per Muslim rites and is considering repatriation of the remains, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday.The Ministry of External Affairs...

Miller's 63 and Morris' unbeaten 36 power RR to sensational win

David Millers combative 43-ball 62 and Chris Morris timely onslaught 36 not out powered Rajasthan Royals to a dramatic three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their IPL match, here on Thursday.Opting to bowl, RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat took th...

Olympics-I was done but something changed - Tokyo allure irresistible to Brownlee

Alistair Brownlee was done with the Olympics. Having won triathlon gold in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro four years later, Tokyo, even with the event delayed by a year, felt too much for a man who had switched his focus to longer events...

Does banker Mark Carney have his eyes on Canada's top prize?

Mark Carney, who has led central banks in two Group of Seven nations, may be running out of time to enter politics in his native Canada and become a contender to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Speculation is rising inside the ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021