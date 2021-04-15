Left Menu

Motor racing-Calm Verstappen takes long-term view as round two looms

Max Verstappen took a long-term view of his Formula One battle with seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday and said finishing second to his Mercedes rival in last month's Bahrain season-opener was nothing to be upset about. The 23-year-old Dutch driver struck observers with his calm after starting on pole at Sakhir but finishing second to Hamilton after having to give back a lead he gained by going off-track.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 23:50 IST
Motor racing-Calm Verstappen takes long-term view as round two looms
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Max Verstappen took a long-term view of his Formula One battle with seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday and said finishing second to his Mercedes rival in last month's Bahrain season-opener was nothing to be upset about.

The 23-year-old Dutch driver struck observers with his calm after starting on pole at Sakhir but finishing second to Hamilton after having to give back a lead he gained by going off-track. "I've always been super-calm," he told reporters at Italy's Imola circuit, host of the season's second round on Sunday, with a hint of sarcasm.

"What do you want to do? It makes no sense to start smashing things or throwing things. "If that's a bad result then I'm just looking forward to the next 22 races.

"Of course, when I crossed the line I was disappointed but I think I've learned over the years that there's nothing lost after the first race. The most important thing is that you score points." Verstappen would have finished second in the championship last year but for a lack of reliability, with the driver retiring in the Austrian opener and four more of the 17 scheduled rounds.

He ended up only nine points behind Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who retired only once. Both won two races. "We had a competitive package in general and we scored good points," said Verstappen of Bahrain, where he had been fastest in every practice session. "Not first but still second so it's not the end of the world.

"There are 22 races where we can do better." Verstappen said the evidence from Bahrain was that he had a very competitive car, despite a few issues during the race, and expected it to remain so at Imola which is a very different kind of track.

Mercedes were very close, he added, even if the champions preferred to depict Red Bull as favourites. "It's definitely an opportunity missed but if we have the fastest car then it's not going to matter," said the youngster of the opener.

"Maybe Bahrain was a one-off, but I hope of course not. I have a good feeling it will not be."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli army: Rocket from Gaza hits south Israel

The Israeli military says a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday evening landed in south of the country, breaking weeks of relative cross-border calm.There were no reports of damage or casualties. Sirens warning of incoming rockets...

Basketball-Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryants presenter when the Los Angeles Lakers great is inducted posthumously into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter c...

BBC coverage of Philip's death draws record complaints

The BBCs coverage of the death of Prince Philip has drawn almost 110,000 complaints from the public, making it the most complained-about piece of television programming ever in the UK.The broadcaster cleared its normal schedules across two ...

Libyan leader meets top Russian officials, speaks with Putin

The head of Libyas interim government has met in Moscow with Russias prime minister and security council head, and spoke by telephone with President Vladimir Putin.The Kremlin said Putin told Libyan premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Thursdays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021