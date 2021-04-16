Left Menu

Basketball-Dallas Wings select Charli Collier first in WNBA draft

The Dallas Wings selected University of Texas center Charli Collier first overall in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft on Thursday ahead of the league's 25th season. Last year's season was played inside a quarantined site in Florida.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 04:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 04:48 IST
Basketball-Dallas Wings select Charli Collier first in WNBA draft

The Dallas Wings selected University of Texas center Charli Collier first overall in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft on Thursday ahead of the league's 25th season. The six-foot five-inch Texas native averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game last season while shooting 33% from three point range while playing stout defense.

Dallas owns the second pick of the draft as well, which was being held virtually for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19 concerns. The season begins on May 14 and nine of the WNBA's 12 teams will welcome back fans in limited numbers for the 32-game season. Last year's season was played inside a quarantined site in Florida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UK makes cars and whisky key targets in push for India trade deal httpson.ft.com3a9sW3B - GE ...

ANALYSIS-India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer, worrying the world

After gifting and selling tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad, India suddenly finds itself short of shots as new infections surge in the worlds second-most populous country.India breached 200,000 daily infections for the first...

Biden, Suga poised to present united front on Taiwan as China steps up pressure

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will present a united front on Taiwan, Chinas most sensitive territorial issue, in a summit meeting on Friday, according to a senior U.S. administration official.Biden and ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Past peak Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19Chiles health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021