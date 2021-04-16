Left Menu

Cricket-Ponting rues Delhi's bowling mistakes after Rajasthan defeat

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was left to rue his team's poor bowling on Thursday after they allowed Rajasthan Royals' Chris Morris to smack four sixes off the final 10 balls to seal a three-wicket win in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:53 IST
Cricket-Ponting rues Delhi's bowling mistakes after Rajasthan defeat

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was left to rue his team's poor bowling on Thursday after they allowed Rajasthan Royals' Chris Morris to smack four sixes off the final 10 balls to seal a three-wicket win in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi were defending a below-par total of 147-8 in Mumbai and had reduced Rajasthan to 42-5 in the 10th over before David Miller delivered a quickfire 62.

After Miller's exit, Rajasthan needed 27 runs off the last two overs from Kagiso Rabada and Tom Curran with three wickets in hand. South African Morris, bought for a record $2.17 million in February's players auction, feasted on some soft bowling to seal a thrilling victory for the 2008 champions and hand the Capitals their first loss of the campaign.

Ponting said they had not put Morris under enough pressure. "We probably gave him a few too many easy balls, a few too many slot balls if you like," he told reporters.

"If you bowled a reasonable yorker, he didn't score off them. If it was back of a length, sort of, above stump high, he didn't get hold of them either, especially with pace on the ball. "We talked about how to bowl to him, but the execution probably wasn't there."

Delhi may also regret not giving Ravichandran Ashwin his full quota of four overs, even though he conceded only 14 runs in his three bowled without giving away a boundary. "That's certainly something that we will talk about when I get a chance to sit down with the team," Ponting said of the off-spinner, who had gone 47-1 against Mumbai in the previous match.

"He had a disappointing game in game one, but he has worked really hard in the last few days to make sure he adjusted and got things right in this game. "Probably a mistake on our behalf, and something we will be talking about later on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana AICC incharge convinces Hanumantha Rao to withdraw his indefinite hunger strike on fourth day

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao called off his indefinite hunger strike on the fourth day on Thursday after the All India Congress Committee AICC Telangana in charge Manickam Tagore convinced Rao to withdraw his fast. Rao went on an...

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali undergoes spinal surgery in Abu Dhabi

NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, who had a miraculous escape on April 11 after his helicopter crash-landed on marshy land here, has undergone spinal surgery at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, the company said.It said Yusuff ...

Snoop Dogg boards cast of Jamie Foxx-led vampire comedy film 'Day Shift'

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest addition to the cast of Netflixs Jamie Foxx-starrer vampire comedy movie Day Shift. According to Variety, actors Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax have also joined the ense...

Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said early on Friday, without disclosing any casualties and adding that the shooter had taken his own life.An Indianapolis police officer said the authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021