Left Menu

100-meter champ Coleman to miss Olympics despite reduced ban

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:51 IST
100-meter champ Coleman to miss Olympics despite reduced ban

The fastest man in the world, American sprinter Christian Coleman, will miss the Tokyo Olympics after failing Friday in an appeal to overturn his ban for missed doping tests.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) did cut the 100-meter world champion’s ban from two years to 18 months, but the ban won't expire until November, three months after the Olympics.

The panel of three judges said 18 months ''was the appropriate sanction in the circumstances'' because Coleman was not entirely at fault for one of his three missed tests in a one-year period.

They said it was “reasonable for the athlete to expect” a telephone call from a sample collection official to return to his apartment during the 60-minute period he said he would be available on Dec. 9, 2019.

A call such is that is not required within the anti-doping rules, the judges acknowledged.

The judges also noted Coleman ''should have been on 'high-alert' on that day, given the two existing ‘whereabout’ failures against him.'' Coleman had challenged the two-year ban imposed last October by an independent tribunal at track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit.

He will now be clear to compete in the full 2022 season which includes the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Coleman won the 2019 world title in Doha, Qatar, after being cleared on a technicality to run because of missed tests. AP KHS KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: PM asks officials during review to ensure seamless, free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout country.

COVID-19 PM asks officials during review to ensure seamless, free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout country....

Iran nuclear chief Salehi says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Irans nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Friday that Tehran had started 60 uranium enrichment at its Natanz site, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.Earlier the speaker of Irans parliament said Iranian scie...

Indian-origin man says his niece among those injured in Indianapolis shooting

An Indian-origin man has said his niece was among those who were injured in a mass shooting incident at the FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis that left 8 people dead, according to a media report.The Indianapolis Metropolitan Pol...

NALCO gets mining lease for Utkal-E coal block in Odisha

Public sector enterprise National Aluminium Company Ltd NALCO said on Friday it has been granted mining lease of Utkal-E coal block in Odisha. The lease has been granted by the state Department of Steel and Mines.The initial capacity of Utk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021