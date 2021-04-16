Left Menu

Hertha Berlin's next 3 Bundesliga games postponed over virus

Hertha Berlins next three Bundesliga games have been postponed after the entire team was ordered into quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak.The German Football League said Friday that itll soon announce new dates for the games against Mainz on Sunday, Freiburg on April 21 and Schalke on April 24. That will mean a frantic schedule of games next month for Hertha, which is 15th in the 18-team league and trying to avoid relegation.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:51 IST
Hertha Berlin's next 3 Bundesliga games postponed over virus

Hertha Berlin's next three Bundesliga games have been postponed after the entire team was ordered into quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The German Football League said Friday that it'll soon announce new dates for the games against Mainz on Sunday, Freiburg on April 21 and Schalke on April 24. That will mean a frantic schedule of games next month for Hertha, which is 15th in the 18-team league and trying to avoid relegation. Six rounds of games remain to be played.

Berlin health officials ordered the whole team into a 14-day quarantine at home on Thursday after head coach Pal Dardai, one of his assistants and two players tested positive for the coronavirus. Goalkeeper Rune Jarstein also tested positive earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP Interview: Beijing says US 'too negative' toward China

A top Chinese diplomat said Friday that US policy toward China is too negative and that cooperation could be critically important as the Biden administration focuses on combatting COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery.The US appears to b...

China's Sinovac vaccine 67% effective against symptomatic infection - Chile report

Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac was 67 effective in preventing symptomatic infection in the first real-world study of the Chinese shot, the Chilean government said on Friday. The vaccine was 85 effective in preventing hospitalisations a...

Demonstration outside Meghalaya secretariat seeking ILP implementation

Members of several organisations of Meghalaya on Friday held a sit-in outside the secretariat here, demanding that Inner Line Permit ILP be implemented in the state to protect the identity and rights of its indigenous people.Around 200 acti...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks with a profit surge, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021