Left Menu

Soccer-Solskjaer does not cast players aside like Mourinho, says Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said his former Old Trafford manager Jose Mourinho was known for ignoring players once he benched them, which was in stark contrast to his current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who never casts players aside. Everybody knows him, it's very Mourinho."

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:54 IST
Soccer-Solskjaer does not cast players aside like Mourinho, says Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said his former Old Trafford manager Jose Mourinho was known for ignoring players once he benched them, which was in stark contrast to his current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who never casts players aside. Mourinho was sacked by United in December 2018 after their worst start to a season for 28 years and was replaced by Solskjaer, who was appointed as caretaker manager before he was given the job full-time after an upturn in results.

Mourinho's final months at United were underlined by his breakdown in relationships with players such as Pogba, who he also stripped of the vice-captaincy. "What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn't go against the players," Pogba told Sky Sports.

"Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist anymore. That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole. "Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that. And the next day you don't know what happened. That's the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don't know."

Pogba also had a dig at Mourinho after the Portuguese responded to Solskjaer's comments following Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 home loss to United in the Premier League over the weekend. Mourinho vented his frustration over criticism of Spurs forward Son Heung-min who Solskjaer accused of conning the referee. The United boss said: "If that was my son... he doesn't get food because that's embarrassing".

Mourinho had reacted by saying Son was lucky his father was a "better person than Ole". "We won the game, he lost the game and he doesn't want to speak about the game," Pogba told Sky, adding that Solskjaer and United did not need to get into a war of words with Mourinho.

"He wants to speak about the dad of someone, that's what he does. Everybody knows him, it's very Mourinho."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC Bench upholds single judge order on web-series on Jaya

Chennai, Apr 16 PTI A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday upheld the order of a single judge refusing to restrain the makers of web-series centering around late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.The protection under Art...

Shah calls Rahul "tourist politician", blames Mamata for denial of citizenship to Matuas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of denying citizenship to Dalit Matua and Namsudra communities as her vote bank would not like it.Reaching out to the two numerically strong communities...

Dr Jitendra Singh addresses Amazon Sambhav online Summit

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here that the Post-COVID economy of India will look for u...

AP Interview: Beijing says US 'too negative' toward China

A top Chinese diplomat said Friday that US policy toward China is too negative and that cooperation could be critically important as the Biden administration focuses on combatting COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery.The US appears to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021