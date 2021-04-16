Left Menu

Soccer-Barca coach Koeman not worried about future ahead of Copa final

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has reiterated that he is not worried about his future ahead of Saturday's Copa del Rey final meeting with Athletic Bilbao. The Copa represents a chance for Barca to end a trophyless run which dates back to the 2018-19 season.

After finishing last season without silverware, their hopes of Champions League glory were ended by PSG at the last-16 stage, while their defeat in last weekend's El Clasico means they are third-placed in La Liga heading into the title run in. "The final is important for the club, the chance to win a trophy is always nice," Koeman said.

"I never think about my future. The most important thing is to put all my energy into the team so we can win the trophy. Local media have speculated that should he finish the season empty-handed, new president Joan Laporta will look to replace him this summer.

While Koeman acknowledged there is an expectation to win silverware, he also insisted that he has the full backing of the board. "It's strange I keep having to answer these questions. We went 19 unbeaten and I'm now having my future questioned. I need to accept it, even if I don't like it," Koeman said.

"I've got another year on my contract and I know what'll happen if we win or if we lose. "I've spoken with the president and he's shown confidence in me. I don't think that every time something is written about a coach the president should have to give him a vote of confidence.

"I know where I am and that we need to win things, no matter what." Defender Gerard Pique is back in the squad following injury, with only long-term absentees Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati unavailable for the game with Bilbao.

