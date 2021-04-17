Left Menu

PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-04-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 10:28 IST
Leader Lille draws with Montpellier; PSG 4 points behind

Lille needed a late equalizer from Luiz Araujo to draw 1-1 at home to Montpellier and guarantee it will keep top spot in a close French title race, regardless of whether defending champion Paris Saint-Germain wins this weekend.

With time running out against a well-drilled and counterattacking Montpellier side, a loose ball fell to the Brazilian on the left of the penalty area and Araujo curled a superb shot past goalkeeper Jonas Omlin in the 84th minute.

Eighth-place Montpellier's main threat -- Teji Savanier providing for strikers Gaetan Laborde and Andy Delort — caught Lille cold after 20 minutes. The unselfish Laborde chased a pass down the right and whipped in a fine cross which the alert Delort met with a diving header.

He joined Laborde on 12 goals this season, a good total considering that Delort has twice tested positive for coronavirus during this season.

Lille is four points ahead of Champions League semifinalist PSG, which hosts an improving Saint-Etienne side on Sunday without the suspended Neymar.

There are five rounds remaining after this weekend's matches.

