Sports News Roundup: Braves beat Marlins to end skid; Lakers forward Davis cleared for full-contact practice and more

World champion Coleman's ban reduced but he still misses Olympics

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday but will still be ineligible for the Tokyo Olympics. Coleman's ban, which was due to run until May 13 2022, will now end on Nov. 14, meaning he will miss the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but can return to competition in time to defend his world indoor and outdoor titles next year.

NHL roundup: Bruins' Tuukka Rask logs 300th win

Brad Marchand scored twice and Tuukka Rask recorded his 300th career win as the host Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders 4-1 on Thursday. Craig Smith scored a power-play goal in the first period and Taylor Hall tallied in the third for the Bruins, who defeated the Islanders for the first time in six meetings this season. The teams will square off again in Boston on Friday.

'Once-in-a-lifetime' Maradona World Cup jersey hits auction block

A "once-in-a-lifetime" signed jersey worn by late soccer great Diego Maradona in his first-ever World Cup match has hit the auction block, with the potential to fetch a supersized purse equal to his enormous fame. Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered one of the greatest players ever, and his death at age 60 last year plunged the world of international sport into a period of mourning.

NBA roundup: Jaylen Brown scores 40 as Celtics dump Lakers

Jaylen Brown scored 40 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics closed out a perfect road trip with a 121-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Brown finished 17 of 20 from the field and at one point made 11 straight shots. The Celtics, who ended 3-0 on the trek and earned their fifth straight win overall, never trailed. Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard each scored 15 points.

Nadal beaten by Rublev in Monte Carlo quarter-finals

Rafa Nadal suffered a shock quarter-final defeat by Russian Andrey Rublev at the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday as he was overpowered 6-2 4-6 6-2, only his sixth ever loss at the tournament he has won 11 times. The Spaniard was in danger of being thrashed when Rublev led by a break in the second set, having dominated the opener, but showed his trademark grit to battle back.

Tokyo Olympics chief commits to Games as infections surge; fresh calls to postpone or cancel

Tokyo's Olympics chief said on Friday that Japan was committed to holding a safe Games this summer, as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted an expansion of contagion controls and with fresh calls for the Games to again be postponed or cancelled. The government expanded quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions as a fourth wave of infections spread, casting more doubt on whether the Olympics can be held in Tokyo in fewer than 100 days.

Britain, Ukraine and Italy lead 2-0 in Billie Jean King Cup playoffs

Katie Boulter and Heather Watson won with near-identical scorelines to give Britain a 2-0 lead in their Billie Jean King Cup playoff against Mexico on Friday while Ukraine and Italy also chalked up victories. With Britain's top-ranked player Johanna Konta sidelined with a knee problem, it was up to Boulter and Watson to take control of the tie in Roehampton.

Lakers forward Davis cleared for full-contact practice

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis edged closer to his return from injury after he was cleared for full on-court activities, coach Frank Vogel said late on Thursday. Davis has not played since the Lakers' 122-105 defeat by the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 14 when he injured his right calf and Achilles tendon.

13-time All-Star Wade joins Utah Jazz ownership group

Three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Dwyane Wade has bought a stake in the Utah Jazz, the team announced on Friday. "As a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor, I bring a lot to this partnership outside of my basketball experience," said Wade, 39, in a statement. "I'm excited to help take the Utah Jazz to the next level."

MLB roundup: Braves beat Marlins to end skid

Dansby Swanson lined the first pitch he saw into left field to complete a two-run rally and give the Atlanta Braves a 7-6 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday, breaking a four-game losing streak. The Braves loaded the bases against Dylan Floro (0-1) on back-to-back singles by Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna Jr. and a 10-pitch walk to Freddie Freeman. An Ozzie Albies walk forced in the tying run, and Swanson ended it with his third hit of the game.

