Left Menu

Bismah Maroof takes indefinite break from cricket as 'motherhood beckons'

Pakistan women's team all-rounder Bismah Maroof has announced she is taking an indefinite break from cricket as she welcomes a "new chapter" in her life as she enters motherhood.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 12:14 IST
Bismah Maroof takes indefinite break from cricket as 'motherhood beckons'
Pakistan all-rounder Bismah Maroof (Photo/ PCB Media). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan women's team all-rounder Bismah Maroof has announced she is taking an indefinite break from cricket as she welcomes a "new chapter" in her life as she enters motherhood. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I am delighted to announce that I am entering a new chapter in my life as motherhood beckons. I would like to wish the Pakistan women's team the very best as I take an indefinite break from cricket. Request for prayers and support. Thank you."

The 29-year-old has not featured for Pakistan since the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia in February-March 2020. She had pulled out of the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe earlier this year owing to "family reasons" and Javeria Khan led the charge.

Maroof is Pakistan's second-most-capped women's player in ODIs, with 108 appearances to her name. Sana Mir leads the list with 120 ODIs. Maroof has scored 2,602 runs including 15 half-centuries. In T20Is, she played 108 games, the most by a Pakistani woman and she is the top run-scorer among them with a tally of 2,225 runs. The all-rounder also has a total of 80 wickets in while-ball cricket.

On Friday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that 26 women cricketers will undergo skill and fitness training at the DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy in Karachi during the upcoming high-performance camp. Head coach David Hemp, who is currently conducting a camp for the emerging women players at the same venue, will take charge of this camp once it formally commences on April 24 following a seven-day quarantine period for the players in a Karachi hotel between April 17-23, the PCB statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lahiri misses cut at RBC as veteran Cink leads by five shots

Indias Anirban Lahiri missed a bunch of putts, some inside 10 feet or less, and carded 4-over 75 in the second round to crash out of the RBC Heritage tournament here.Lahiri, coming off a fifth-place finish at Valero Texas Open, made an earl...

Russia reports 9,321 new coronavirus cases, 398 deaths

Russia on Saturday reported 9,321 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 2,822 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,693,469.The country also reported another 398 deaths, raising the official toll to 105,193....

AGEL arm bags 150 MWac solar project

Adani Green Energy arm AREHFifteenL has bagged a 150 MWac solar energy project capacity from Torrent Power. Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Ltd AREHFifteenL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL, participated in a...

USTR discusses TRIPS waiver proposal for COVID-19 vaccines with GAVI's CEO

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in a virtual meeting with GAVIs CEO Dr. Seth Berkley, discussed, among other things, the proposed waiver of certain provisions of the WTOs agreement on intellectual property rules for the manufacture o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021