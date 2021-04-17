IPL 2021: Daniel Sams joins RCB bubble after testing negative for Covid-19

Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Daniel Sams on Saturday joined the team's bio-bubble after testing negative for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:00 IST
Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Daniel Sams on Saturday joined the team's bio-bubble after testing negative for coronavirus. Sams tested positive for the virus before the start of the 14th edition of the IPL. RCB had said that the all-rounder tested negative on his arrival at the team hotel in Chennai, but in his second test, he tested positive for the COVID-19.

"We are pleased to inform that Royal Challengers Bangalore, all-rounder Daniel Sams, has joined the RCB bio-bubble on 17th April 2021 with negative reports for COVID-19," read a statement from RCB management on Saturday. "RCB medical team was in constant touch with Sams to ensure his safety and declared him fit to join the team after all the required examinations as part of the BCCI protocols," it added.

The Australian is the second RCB player who has recovered after contracting the virus. Earlier, opener Devdutt Padikkal joined the side after returning negative for coronavirus. The BCCI's standard operating procedure (SOP) says a player who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

"During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," the SOP states. RCB has won both their games so far this season and the side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

