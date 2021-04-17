Left Menu

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat against SRH

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday evening.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:19 IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and SRH captain David Warner (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday evening. At the time of the toss, Rohit said: "We are gonna bat first. Very hard to predict, looks like a good track but we will only get to know when the game progresses. Looks a bit sluggish though. We have made one change. We understand the conditions and it's very important to back your skills. The last game was good for us. Adam Milne comes in place of Jansen."

On the other hand, David Warner said: "We would've batted first for sure. All four wickets look exactly the same here. We know what we are gonna do here. We have been in this position before, we have made four changes. Can't remember the names, gotta look at the team sheet." SRH has so far played two games and has faced defeats on both occasions. First, against KKR, the Orange Army lost by 10 runs, and next against RCB, they suffered a six-run loss. Both were close games, and the team will look to turn its fortunes around now.

Mumbai Indians lost their IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but came from behind to clinch a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday. Teams: SRH: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

