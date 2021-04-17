Left Menu

Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton takes 99th pole of career

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton got the job done when it mattered in a scintillating Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying session as he beat Red Bull's Sergio Perez by just 0.036s at Imola, with Max Verstappen inside a tenth of a second of the pole in third.

ANI | Imola | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:21 IST
Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton takes 99th pole of career
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (Photo/ Formula 1 Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton got the job done when it mattered in a scintillating Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying session as he beat Red Bull's Sergio Perez by just 0.036s at Imola, with Max Verstappen inside a tenth of a second of the pole in third. There was nothing to choose between Mercedes and Red Bull heading into the second qualifying session of the 2021 campaign, with both teams saying the other was favourites for P1 and playing down their own chances.

It was initially Valtteri Bottas who looked the most comfortable out on a track where he dominated all three segments of the one-hour shoot-out last time out at Imola, but he didn't deliver in Q3 as his world champion teammate rose to the top of the pile with a brilliant first lap in qualifying. The seven-time world champion failed to improve on his second run, and that pole looked under threat as Lando Norris set a purple first sector and then a purple second to have at least a front row in his grasp. But he lost time in the final sector and though he went second, his time was deleted for exceeding track limits.

That allowed Sergio Perez, who was getting quicker and quicker as the session went on, to slot into a brilliant second, securing his first-ever front-row starts in his 193rd Grand Prix start. His Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen slotted into third, outqualified by a teammate (without any penalties/red flag) for the first time since Daniel Ricciardo left the team at the end of 2018. Ferrari, who brought a new floor to Imola a race earlier than planned, have shown impressive one-lap pace all weekend, with Charles Leclerc delivering on that potential with an impressive fourth, beating AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly to the position for the second successive race.

Daniel Ricciardo looked to be struggling through practice, and looked the slower of the two McLarens throughout qualifying, but ended up higher on the grid with sixth, with Norris's second-best lap only good enough for seventh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tirupati LS bypoll: Opposition parties accuse YSRCP of bogus voting

Opposition parties on Saturday alleged that the YSRCP cadres from outside the constituency are taking part in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll as fake voters. However, the ruling party refuted these allegations stating that Telugu Desam Party ...

Odisha: Gangster tests positive for COVID-19, remand put on hold

The Odisha Police could not take gangster Sheik Hyder, who was nabbed after he recently escaped from custody during treatment, on remand, as he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.The gangster, in isolation, is underg...

Neil Nitin Mukesh tests positive for coronavirus, urges everyone to not take COVID situation lightly

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has become the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, he informed his followers via a social media post, urging them to not take the nations COVID situation lightly. The J...

Halt 'illegal' construction at Shiva temple: Pak Hindu leader to authorities

A prominent Hindu leader in Pakistan on Saturday alleged illegal construction at an ancient Shiva temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and demanded that the authorities should stop the work immediately. Leader of Hindu Community in Peshawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021