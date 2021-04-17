Left Menu

Mirabai Chanu creates new world record at Asian Weightlifting Championships

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday set a new world record in Clean and Jerk as she lifted 119 kg at Asian Weightlifting Championships here in Tashkent to rub out the old mark of 118 kg.

ANI | Tashkent | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:32 IST
Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Photo/ Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday set a new world record in Clean and Jerk as she lifted 119 kg at Asian Weightlifting Championships here in Tashkent to rub out the old mark of 118 kg. Mirabai's also created a new national record as she lifted a total of 205 kg (86 kg snatch + 119 kg Clean and Jerk) which also won her the bronze medal at the showpiece event.

Indian weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam congratulated Mirabai for attaining the new world record. "Congrats @mirabai_chanu for your new world record in Clean and Jerk 119 kg first indian women weightlifter create history," Sathish tweeted.

Last month, fencer Bhavani Devi scripted history by becoming the first fencer from India to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Soon after her qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and congratulated Devi on her achievement.

The 27-year-old has qualified for the Olympics through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method. Tokyo Olympics are set to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year. Whereas, the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5. The Games were scheduled to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

