Left Menu

IPL 2021: CSK pacer Lungi Ngidi completes quarantine, begins training for tournament

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Lungi Ngidi finished his mandatory seven-day quarantine and has begun training for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 23:03 IST
IPL 2021: CSK pacer Lungi Ngidi completes quarantine, begins training for tournament
CSK fast bowler Lungi Ngidi (Image: Chennai Super Kings). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Lungi Ngidi finished his mandatory seven-day quarantine and has begun training for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Ngidi, who had picked nine wickets in four games in last year's IPL, has joined the CSK teammates.

"And I'm out," Ngidi wrote in his Instagram story in which he was seen sweating it out in the gym. Last week, CSK signed Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood for the 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, CSK opened its account in the ongoing tournament on Friday, courtesy of right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul, Faf du Plessis' calm knock, and Moeen Ali's cameo. Also, the game against Punjab Kings was Dhoni's 200th match for CSK. Dhoni, who has played 206 matches in the IPL, has featured for CSK in the tournament and Champions League T20. He has made 176 appearances for CSK in the IPL besides making 24 outings for the side in the Champions League T20 tournament.

"He has been absolutely the heartbeat of CSK, there's no doubt about it. Whether it's performances, guidance or leadership... you run out of things to say about him," head coach Stephen Fleming said at the post-match press conference. "His longevity also has to be mentioned and appreciated... to play 200 games and still have a desire to do well and perform well is a testament to his attitude towards the game and the franchise. I think the franchise has grown and MS has grown with it, so it's a very good relationship and great fun," he added.

CSK will next play against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 24K COVID cases in Delhi, 167 deaths; every 4th sample positive

Delhi on Saturday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 24,375 fresh cases, and 167 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate also shot up to 24.56 per cent -- meaning every fourth s...

Soccer-Norwich seal Premier League promotion as rivals drop points

Norwich City clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farkes leaders one of the automatic promotion p...

If bowlers are executing plans, it's easy for captain: Rohit

If bowlers are executing the plans, it makes it easy for the captain was what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said on Saturday after his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their IPL match here.Rohit credited his teams bowling u...

Czechs expel Russian embassy staff, PM says suspected Russian link to ammunition explosion

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.There is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021