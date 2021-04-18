Left Menu

Aditi finishes 57th, Lydia Ko wins first time in three years

PTI | Kapolei | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:31 IST
Aditi started birdie-bogey and then had a run of 10 pars before dropped shots on 11th and 13th but picked up birdies on 14th and 17th. Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)

India's Aditi Ashok birdied two of her last five holes to close the week with a round of ever-par 72 and finished a disappointing tied 57th at the Lotte Championship golf tournament here. She finished with a total of eight-under 280, in what has been her fifth start of 2021.

Aditi started birdie-bogey and then had a run of 10 pars before dropped shots on 11th and 13th but picked up birdies on 14th and 17th.

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko cruised to a seven-shot victory and won her first title in three years. It was her 16th career LPGA victory. Ko had last won at the 2018 Mediheal Championship.

Ko, who had an amazing week, shot rounds of 67-63-65-65 for a 28-under 260 total that was seven better than the second-placed quartet of Inbee Park (63) and Sei Young Kim (65) of South Korea and Ireland's Leona Maguire (67) and Nelly Korda (71), all of whom finished at 267 at the Kapolei Golf Course.

Jenny Shin (63) of South Korea, Wei-Ling Hsu (66) of Chinese Taipei, Sarah Schmelzel (66) and Yuka Saso (70) of the Philippines finished tied for the sixth spot.

Ko played bogey-free golf in the final round but carded just two birdies on the front nine. But she blazed the course with five birdies on back nine to put the finishing touches on a 67-63-65-65 tournament. She entered the final round with a one-shot lead.

