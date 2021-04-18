Sport Highlights

The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-RR-PREVIEW CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals would look to build on their first wins and gain momentum when they clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL), here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-LD KKR De Villiers, Maxwell fire all-round RCB to 38-run win against KKR Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Glenn Maxwell was good but AB de Villiers was better as Royal Challengers Bangalore bested Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in their IPL match here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MCCULLUM We expect to make a couple of changes in Mumbai: McCullum Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum on Sunday said his side will make a few changes for their upcoming IPL matches in Mumbai and hoped a change in personnel and venue will revive their campaign.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DEVILLIERS De Villiers says it will be ''fantastic'' to play for South African again Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Versatile South African cricketer AB de Villiers on Sunday said it will be ''fantastic'' to make an international comeback ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

SPO-WREST-ASIAN-LD IND Deepak Punia settles for silver, Ravinder ends up with bronze Almaty (Kazakhstan), Apr 18 (PTI) Deepak Punia's defence fell apart in front of his idol and Iranian legend Hassan Yazdanicharati as the Olympic-bound Indian settled for a silver medal while Sanjeet claimed a bronze on the concluding day of the Asian Championship here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-KKR-COMMENTS Maxwell and de Villiers' knocks made the difference: Kohli Chennai, Ape 18 (PTI) Glenn Maxwell has taken his new team to ''like duck to water'' and AB de Villiers' ''love'' for the franchise too has helped in putting Royal Challengers Bangalore on the right track this season, captain Virat Kohli said on Sunday.

SPO-HOCK-ANUPAMA-DEATH Hockey India mourns death of former umpire Anupama New Delhi, April 18 (PTI) Hockey India on Sunday mourned the demise of 40-year-old Anupama Punchimanda, a former international umpire, who died on in Bengaluru due to COVID-19-related complications.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LAXMAN Can't rely on just boundaries, rotating strike is crucial on slow tracks: Laxman Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman rued that his batsmen could not rotate the strike when getting boundaries was tough against Mumbai Indians bowlers on a tough Chepuk wicket.

SPO-CRI-IPL-BOULT Bumrah one of the best death bowlers, makes my job easier: Boult Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah is ''one the best death bowlers'' in the game, gushed star New Zealand seamer Trent Boult after the Indian pace spearhead yet again played a key role in Mumbai Indians' triumph against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SPO-WREST-ASIAN-IND Deepak Punia has Asian title in sight, Ravinder to fight for bronze Almaty (Kazakhstan), Apr 18 (PTI) Showing tremendous skills in defence, Olympic-bound Deepak Punia earned himself a shot at a maiden Asian Championship title by reaching the 86kg final, while Ravinder (61kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) will fight for bronze here on Sunday.

SPO-LIFT-ASIAN-LD IND Jhilli fetches gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship Tashkent, Apr 18 (PTI) India's Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold medal in the 45kg category in a severely depleted two-lifter field at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Sunday.

SPO-VIRUS-POONIA Delhi CWG gold medallist Krishna Poonia tests positive for COVID-19 New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a Jaipur hospital.

SPO-SWIM-UZBEKISTAN-IND Swimmer Srihari Nataraj creates national record, wins second gold in Uzbekistan Tashkent, Apr 18 (PTI) Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj created a national record in 50m backstroke while winning his second gold of the Uzbekistan Open Championship here.

SPO-BOX-WC-YOUTH-IND Youth world boxing: Five Indians enter quarters New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Five Indian boxers advanced to the quarterfinals of the youth world championships for men and women after clinching comfortable victories in their last-16 stage bouts in Kielce, Poland.

SPO-GOLF-AUSTRIAN-IND Chawrasia slips, but still in sight of Top-10 Vienna, Apr 18 (PTI) India's SSP Chawrasia remained on course for a Top-10 finish after recovering well from dropped shots on front nine to card one-over 73 at the Austrian Open here.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-ADITI Aditi finishes 57th, Lydia Ko wins first time in three years KapoleI (Hawaii), Apr 18 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok birdied two of her last five holes to close the week with a round of ever-par 72 and finished a disappointing tied 57th at the Lotte Championship golf tournament here.

SPO-GOLF-ATWAL-LAHIRI Atwal teams with Kiradech as Lahiri takes a break and Cink leads RBC Hilton Head (South Carolina), Apr 18 (PTI) Top Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will take a week off to work on his game with coach Vijay Divecha before returning to action at the Valspar Championship.

