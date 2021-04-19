Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 19

Malaysian entrepreneur Anthony Tan is set to increase his control over his tech group Grab when the south-east Asian company joins Nasdaq later this year. During a five-hour meeting last week, Bold Baatar, the head of Rio Tinto's copper business, faced tough questions from politicians in Mongolia and was asked to explain payments Rio made to a number of citizens over the past decade.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Breakaway dozen European football clubs sign up to Super League https://on.ft.com/3drhYsf Grab co-founder set to dramatically increase voting rights with Nasdaq listing https://on.ft.com/3ttQqrS

Rio Tinto copper chief quizzed on payments to Mongolian citizens https://on.ft.com/3n0jwfZ Overview

Twelve of Europe's top football clubs announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond. Malaysian entrepreneur Anthony Tan is set to increase his control over his tech group Grab when the south-east Asian company joins Nasdaq later this year.

During a five-hour meeting last week, Bold Baatar, the head of Rio Tinto's copper business, faced tough questions from politicians in Mongolia and was asked to explain payments Rio made to a number of citizens over the past decade. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

