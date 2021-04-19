Left Menu

Soccer-Players hit out at breakaway European Super League

"I fell in love with popular football, with the football of the fans, with the dream of seeing the team of my heart compete against the greatest," former Manchester United player Herrera tweeted. "If this European Super League advances, those dreams are over, the illusions of the fans of the teams that are not giants of being able to win on the field competing in the best competitions will end.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:44 IST
Soccer-Players hit out at breakaway European Super League

A number of current and former players from across Europe have hit out at plans for a European Super League, with Paris St-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera amongst the most vocal. On Sunday, 12 Founder Clubs announced they intended to create and govern their own European competition, much to the incredulity of fans and leagues across the continent.

On Monday, several players rejected the idea and Herrera - whose French club are not among the 12 founding members - said the project would kill the dreams of fans across the globe. "I fell in love with popular football, with the football of the fans, with the dream of seeing the team of my heart compete against the greatest," former Manchester United player Herrera tweeted.

"If this European Super League advances, those dreams are over, the illusions of the fans of the teams that are not giants of being able to win on the field competing in the best competitions will end. "I love football and I cannot remain silent about this. I believe in an improved Champions League, but not in the rich stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet."

Ex-Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan midfielder Luis Figo - whose former clubs have all signed up to the Super League - was equally scathing. "This so called 'Superleague' is anything but 'Super'," the Portuguese said.

"This greedy and callous move would spell disaster for our grassroots, for women’s football, and the wider football community only to serve self-interested owners, who stopped caring about their fans long ago, and complete disregard for sporting merit. Tragic," he wrote on twitter. Zenit St Petersburg's former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren and Fenerbahce's ex-Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil also criticised the idea.

"Football will be in the near future on a brink of complete collapse. Nobody is thinking about the bigger picture, only the financial side," the Croatia defender wrote on twitter. "I still believe we can solve this unpleasant situation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Dhawan is the rare batsman who looks solid even while playing fearless cricket, says Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has lavished praise on opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan for his fearless approach against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Mayank Agarwals masterclass had put Punjab Kings on top, but Dhawans ferocious knoc...

Oscar nominee Andra Day says Billie Holiday role made her 'braver'

American singer Andra Day says portraying legendary blues performer Billie Holiday has made her braver. The 36-year-old has been nominated for a best actress Oscar for her debut role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which looks at t...

Second Covid-19 wave in Delhi likely to peak within a week: Experts

The second wave of coronavirus in Delhi is likely to peak within a week after possibly hitting a positivity rate of 50 per cent before the numbers start to go down, senior medical experts said on Monday.Dr Jugal Kishore, the head of communi...

Pakistan opens talks with outlawed Islamists behind violent anti-France protests

Pakistan on Monday opened negotiations with radical Islamist after they freed 11 police abducted during week-long anti-blasphemy protests against France in which four officers were killed, the interior minister said. Most main businesses, m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021