Left Menu

Moeen is on fire, he's enjoying batting at the top: Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran has said that teammate Moeen Ali is really enjoying batting at the top for the franchise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 09:21 IST
Moeen is on fire, he's enjoying batting at the top: Sam Curran
Moeen Ali celebrates after taking wicket against RR. (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran has said that teammate Moeen Ali is really enjoying batting at the top for the franchise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets among themselves as CSK defended 188 runs against Rajasthan to go second at the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. For CSK, Sam Curran also returned with two wickets.

"Very good. That first game we did not start well but we have talked lot these last couple of days and we executed really well with both bat and ball. It's really nice to get two wins now and get some momentum. Moeen Ali is on fire, I think he is really enjoying batting at the top. He does that for his county team too in England. Ravindra Jadeja was excellent as well in the field and with the ball," Sam Curran told Dwayne Bravo in a video posted on the official website of IPL. Earlier, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu scored at a firing rate before Dwayne Bravo's 20 runs off 8 balls came handy in the death overs as CSK posted 188/9 in their allotted 20 overs. For CSK, Faf top-scored with an innings of 33 while for Rajasthan Royals, Chetan Sakariya returned with three wickets.

"After losing the first game, we had a week off, we put a lot of thought and planning into our game. Back-to-back wins, the tournament will get harder as the game progresses," said Bravo. CSK has now won two matches out of three and the side will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday here at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-'War means blood': Can a treaty stop Latin American activists being killed?

A treaty aimed at protecting activists in Latin America could be a life-saving watershed in a region where scores are murdered each year, but the pacts success will depend on the commitment of governments and big business, rights advocates ...

COVID: ICSE cancels class 10 board exams, withdraws option for students to appear later.

COVID ICSE cancels class 10 board exams, withdraws option for students to appear later....

Digambar Kamat alleges 'bankrupt' Goa govt has no money for disposal of unclaimed bodies

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat slammed the state government and said that it is horrific to know that the bankrupt BJP government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has no money even to dispose of unclaimed bodie...

Fittr announces winner of Transformation Challenge 12; Pankaj Mishra from Orissa wins the title and takes home INR 5 Lakh

Bhubaneswar Orissa India, April 20 ANINewsVoir Fittr, one of the worlds largest community-first online health and fitness brands, announced the winner of its 12th edition of Transformation Challenge TC, Pankaj Mishra from Sambalpur, a small...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021