Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs' sacking of Mourinho before Cup final 'crazy': Rooney

Tottenham Hotspur's decision to sack manager Jose Mourinho just days before their League Cup final against Manchester City is "crazy", former England skipper Wayne Rooney said. Surely they could have waited until after the Cup final if that's the direction they wanted to go in. "Mourinho is a manager who loves winning trophies, that's quite clear to see.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:43 IST
Soccer-Spurs' sacking of Mourinho before Cup final 'crazy': Rooney

Tottenham Hotspur's decision to sack manager Jose Mourinho just days before their League Cup final against Manchester City is "crazy", former England skipper Wayne Rooney said. Rooney, who played under Mourinho when the Portuguese was in charge at Manchester United, said Spurs should have waited until after Sunday's final to pull the plug on the 58-year-old's tenure.

Spurs have endured a dismal run of form this season and fans are disgruntled by the team's style of play under the former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in late 2019. "I think it's crazy doing it before a Cup final," Derby County manager Rooney told reporters. "It's strange timing anyway. Surely they could have waited until after the Cup final if that's the direction they wanted to go in.

"Mourinho is a manager who loves winning trophies, that's quite clear to see. He's won a lot of trophies throughout his career ... I'm sure (Spurs chairman) Daniel Levy could have waited until the day after the game. "If there was one manager to set up a team to play against City in a Cup final it's Mourinho. Tottenham haven't had the best of seasons, so from that point of view it's crazy and a massive risk."

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min thanked Mourinho after the announcement of his sacking. "I have no words to describe how I'm feeling, it's been a pleasure to work with you," Son said on Instagram. "I'm sorry things didn't work out and truly grateful for the time we've had together. Good luck and all the best for the future."

Mourinho told Sky Sports there was no need for a break from the game. "I'm always in football," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1971 India-Pak war: Victory Flame reaches Malda

The Swarnim Victory Flame or the Vijay Mashaal, symbolising Indias victory in the 1971 war reached Malda on Tuesday and was carried by officers and troops of Striking Lion Division from Sukna. As per a statement, it was received by Deputy I...

Flipkart Quick expands to six new cities; ensures delivery in 90 minutes

Flipkart Quick, a hyperlocal service that ensures delivery of COVID-19 essentials and other supplies in 90 minutes or less, is expanding to six additional cities across India.The delivery service is now available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziaba...

Twitter expands engineering team in India, hiring for several positions

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter on Tuesday announced plans to expand its engineering team in India which it described as a priority market and one of its fastest-growing markets globally. As part of these plans, the comp...

Maha: Critical COVID-19 woman safely delivers baby in hospital

A critical COVID-19 woman patient, who was seven months pregnant, has safely delivered a baby at a hospital in Kalyan town of Maharashtras Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the ICU of the civic-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021