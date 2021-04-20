Left Menu

Argentina, Brazil among winners of ICC development awards

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia Acting CEO who was a part of the judging panel said Cricket Argentina demonstrated agility to move to online development courses during COVID-19, achieving strong reach across not only Argentina, but also neighbouring Spanish speaking countries. The ICC Digital Fan Engagement of the Year has been awarded to the Vanuatu Cricket Association for providing cricket to fans during the pandemic when the Womens T20 Grand Final was the only live sporting event available.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:38 IST
Argentina, Brazil among winners of ICC development awards

Argentina, Brazil, Uganda and Vanuatu were on Tuesday announced as the global winners of the ICC development awards for 2020. The awards are given to members for working to grow cricket in emerging markets in partnership with the ICC.

Following the announcement of the 20 regional winners across the four categories earlier this month, Argentina, Brazil, Uganda and Vanuatu have been unveiled as the global winners after their outstanding contribution to the sport through four exceptional programmes in 2020.

The winners were identified by a global independent panel consisting of 12 leaders including ICC Full Member Chief Executives, current and former international players, media representatives and other members of the cricket family.

The global award for the ICC Development Initiative of the Year has been awarded to Cricket Argentina for producing 17 coaching, umpiring and scoring courses in Spanish to attract local audiences in South America to cricket. The programme, which was moved online due to the pandemic, resulted in 257 new coaches and provided people with an opportunity to participate in a new sport.

Cricket Brazil has been awarded the 100% Cricket Female Cricket Initiative of the Year after taking a huge step forward in the development of the women's game in South America by awarding 14 professional central contracts to the women's national team. Later this year, Brazil will return to ICC women's competition for the first time since 2012, when they participate in the Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier; a qualification event to the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia Acting CEO who was a part of the judging panel said: ''Cricket Argentina demonstrated agility to move to online development courses during COVID-19, achieving strong reach across not only Argentina, but also neighbouring Spanish speaking countries.'' The ICC Digital Fan Engagement of the Year has been awarded to the Vanuatu Cricket Association for providing cricket to fans during the pandemic when the Women's T20 Grand Final was the only live sporting event available. Vanuatu with a population of only 300,000 used the opportunity to reach over 16 million people through live streaming of the Grand Final and the Vanuatu T10 Blast. This has resulted in more people engaging with the sport and cricket participants in Vanuatu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

J&J to resume roll out of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after regulatory review

Johnson Johnson said on Tuesday it will resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after the regions medical regulator said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of very rare, potentially lethal blood clots. Europes health regu...

Ahead of Biden's climate summit, lawmakers relaunch 'Green New Deal'

Democratic U.S. lawmakers, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey, on Tuesday reintroduced their Green New Deal resolution, their set of aggressive climate goals intended to transform the U.S. economy.Initia...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.UFC-owner Endeavor aims to raise 511 million in U.S. IPOEndeavor Group Holdings Inc, an entertainment, sports and talent agency company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC, s...

8 cattle smugglers arrested in Jammu; 94 bovines rescued

Eight suspected cattle smugglers were arrested and 94 bovines rescued as police foiled a smuggling bid in the outskirts Jammu on Tuesday, officials said.A police team intercepted eight trucks headed for Kashmir on the highway near the Ban t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021