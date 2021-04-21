Left Menu

Soccer-Man City become first to confirm quitting Super League

Chelsea were earlier reported by the BBC to be preparing the paperwork to quit the controversial new competition but City made it official. A brief statement on the club's website read: "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League." Abu Dhabi-owned City were one of six English clubs to join the new competition on Sunday, triggering a torrent of condemnation from within the game and beyond and threats of sanctions by European soccer's governing body UEFA. The move was praised by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 03:26 IST
Soccer-Man City become first to confirm quitting Super League
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Premier League leaders Manchester City became the first of the 12 founder clubs to withdraw from the new European Super League (ESL) on Tuesday as the project started to disintegrate. Chelsea were earlier reported by the BBC to be preparing the paperwork to quit the controversial new competition but City made it official.

A brief statement on the club's website read: "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League." Abu Dhabi-owned City were one of six English clubs to join the new competition on Sunday, triggering a torrent of condemnation from within the game and beyond and threats of sanctions by European soccer's governing body UEFA.

The move was praised by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. "I'm delighted to welcome City back to the European football family... It takes courage to admit aa mistake but I never doubted they had the ability and common sense to make that decision. City are a real asset for the game," he said in a statement.

The English FA also welcomed the news. "English football has a proud history based on opportunity for all clubs and the game has been unanimous in its disapproval of a closed league," it said in a statement.

Unlike Europe's current elite Champions League competition, where teams have to qualify through their domestic league, the founding Super League teams would guarantee themselves a place in the new competition every year. City's dramatic U-turn came hours after manager Pep Guardiola spoke out against the new competition which would have been almost a closed shop for elite clubs.

The Spaniard said the ESL went against the ethos of sport as 15 of the 20 clubs involved would be permanent members without the threat of relegation. GUARANTEED SUCCESS

"It is not sport when the relation between the effort and the success, the effort and the reward, does not exist," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League clash at Aston Villa on Wednesday. "It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed or it is not a sport when it doesn't matter if you lose.

"It is not fair when one team fights to arrive at the top and cannot be qualified because the success is already guaranteed just for a few teams." Guardiola said he had been told of the ESL proposal hours before it was announced on Sunday, and called on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to explain his position.

"I would love the president of the committee to go out around the world and explain how we got this decision," Guardiola said. The club's website carried Guardiola's candid quotes, a hint of what was to come later.

City and their fellow English breakaway clubs -- Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur -- have come in for fierce criticism for their plan to join the ESL even from their own fans. Earlier on Tuesday, the Premier League's 14 other clubs met to discuss the crisis along with the Football Association.

The Premier League issued a statement saying it "unanimously and vigorously rejected" the plans and were considering action to bring the six clubs to account. With City pulling out and Chelsea set to leave, while Liverpool's players posted a shared twitter message saying they want no part of the new league, the project looks doomed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had threatened legislation to stop the six English clubs taking part, said shortly before City confirmed their exit that it would be welcome news. "The decision by Chelsea and Manchester City is -- if confirmed -- absolutely the right one and I commend them for it," he said. "I hope the other clubs involved in the European Super League will follow their lead." (Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Toby Davis/Christian Radnedge/Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 8-Soccer-Super League breakaway in tatters after English clubs quit

The breakaway European Super League project lay in tatters after the six English Premier League clubs involved quit on Tuesday 48 hours after agreeing to join Italian and Spanish teams in the new elite soccer competition. Manchester City we...

U.S. Senate confirms Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly confirmed President Joe Bidens nominee, Lisa Monaco, as deputy attorney general, the No. 2 position at the Justice Department. Monaco, approved by a vote of 98-2, will oversee a vast portfolio encom...

Soccer-English teams quit Super League project

Englands Premier League teams withdrew from the European Super League on Tuesday leaving the project in tatters just 48 hours after it was launched.Manchester City were the first to leave followed by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal an...

Turkey replaces trade minister -Official Gazette

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Mehmet Mus as his new trade minister, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette on Wednesday.Ruhsar Pekcan was removed from the post, the decree said. It did not provide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021