Left Menu

Soccer-English teams quit Super League project

You'll Never Walk Alone." The sport’s governing bodies, other teams and fan organisations said the Super League would increase the power and wealth of the elite clubs and the partially closed structure of the league goes against European football's long-standing model. 'LONG-TERM CHALLENGES' Liverpool and City both issued brief statements on their withdrawal, with United insisting their change of heart was down to the backlash they had received. "We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders," their statement read.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 05:04 IST
Soccer-English teams quit Super League project

England's Premier League teams withdrew from the European Super League on Tuesday leaving the project in tatters just 48 hours after it was launched.

Manchester City were the first to leave followed by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea are also preparing to abandon the breakaway and will confirm their decision soon, according to British media reports. Fans gathered in large numbers outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium ahead of their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion to protest against proposals to form a 12-team breakaway league to rival the Champions League.

English football's 'Big Six', along with Spain's Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy's AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus , announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway competition. There has been no confirmation from the other clubs yet over whether they will also withdraw.

The Super League has faced widespread opposition from within the game and beyond. Even before their team confirmed they would be withdrawing, Liverpool's players added their voices to the growing opposition to the proposal on Tuesday.

"We don't like it and we don't want it to happen," captain Jordan Henderson tweeted, with many of his team mates posting the same message. "That is our collective position. Our commitment to this club is absolute and unconditional. You'll Never Walk Alone." The sport’s governing bodies, other teams and fan organisations said the Super League would increase the power and wealth of the elite clubs and the partially closed structure of the league goes against European football's long-standing model.

'LONG-TERM CHALLENGES' Liverpool and City both issued brief statements on their withdrawal, with United insisting their change of heart was down to the backlash they had received.

"We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders," their statement read. "We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game."

Arsenal were much more apologetic in an open letter to fans. "We needed no reminding of this but the response from supporters in recent days has given us time for further reflection and deep thought," the club said.

"It was never our intention to cause such distress, however when the invitation to join the Super League came, while knowing there were no guarantees, we did not want to be left behind to ensure we protected Arsenal and its future. "As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it."

Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham thanked supporters for voicing their views. "We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal," chairman Daniel Levy said.

"We felt it was important that our club participated in the development of a possible new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability whilst delivering significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid. "We believe that we should never stand still and that the sport should constantly review competitions and governance to ensure the game we all love continues to evolve and excite fans around the world.

"We should like to thank all those supporters who presented their considered opinions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the guilty verdict in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd a giant step toward justice in the United States. Derek Chauvin, a white officer, was convi...

Soccer-Super League says looking to "reshape" after English clubs quit

The breakaway European Super League, rocked by the departure of its six English clubs on Tuesday, said it would now focus on efforts to reshape the project. Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions...

Mexico restricts labor subcontracting with new law

A Mexican bill that aims to bring more workers into the formal economy by sharply limiting companies ability to subcontract labor cleared a final legislative hurdle on Tuesday, with a vote of approval in the Senate. The government of Mexica...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesTikTok sued on behalf of millions of European children over data concerns httpson.ft.com3ec15AM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021