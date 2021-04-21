Left Menu

FC Goa suffer first AFC Champions League defeat

FC Goa was defeated for the very first time in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign as Iranian powerhouse Persepolis FC inflicted a 2-1 defeat on the Gaurs on Tuesday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 11:10 IST
FC Goa suffer first AFC Champions League defeat
FC Goa suffer first AFC Champions League defeat. (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa was defeated for the very first time in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign as Iranian powerhouse Persepolis FC inflicted a 2-1 defeat on the Gaurs on Tuesday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. Goa took an early lead thanks to a well-placed Edu Bedia header from a Brandon Fernandes free-kick. However, the joy for Juan Ferrando's men would be short-lived, as Persepolis scored twice within the opening half an hour to script their third win on the trot in the tournament.

The Gaurs made a couple of changes to their starting eleven for this game, with Saviour Gama and Adil Khan getting the nod. In an all-action start to the game, FC Goa came off the blocks the quickest, scoring in the 13th minute as Edu Bedia, who had earlier earned the free-kick, outfoxed the Persepolis defence with a smart run and headed-finish to put the Gaurs in the lead. Edu Bedia scored the first AFC Champions League goal by an Indian team when he nodded in Brandon Fernandes' free-kick in the first half. A couple of minutes later, it could have been 2-0 to the Gaurs with Edu Bedia and Brandon Fernandes again combining delightfully to open up the opposition defence. Brandon, though, was denied his time under the spotlight as Hamed Lak pulled off an incredible save from close range to keep his side in the game.

The Iranian made Goa pay for not making the most of the opportunity as they hit back to draw level in the 16th minute after James Donachie was deemed to have committed a foul in the penalty box. Mehdi Torabi stepped up to the plate for Persepolis to slot it home for his side. Playing in their home red, Persepolis turned up the pressure on the Goa defence following their equaliser. That pressure finally bore fruit in the 24th minute of the game as Seyed Jalal Hosseini's header put the designated home side in front.

The second half saw Persepolis create a number of chances yet again, but were thwarted on each occasion thanks to some excellent rear-guard action from the FC Goa defence. The Gaurs, on their end, were able to conjure up some promising spells where Juan Ferrando's men entrusted their passing and movement to find spaces as they searched for an equaliser. They, though, had to settle for only one shot on target in the second forty-five as their first loss of the campaign finally became an eventuality. (ANI)

FC Goa would, though, take much heart from their spirited display before taking on the same opponents in three days time. Juan Ferrando's men currently stand third in the group after Al Wahda completed a come-from-behind win to defeat Al-Rayyan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family.

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family....

UK soccer governance to be examined after Super League falters -minister

Britains culture secretary Oliver Dowden said that a decision by six English Premier League clubs to quit the European Super League project was not the end of the matter and a wider look at the governance of the sport was needed.Its very im...

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl seen threatening others with knife

Police in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday fatally shot a Black teenage girl they confronted as she lunged at two people with a knife, as seen in police video footage of the encounter, authorities said. The incident, sparking street protests in O...

Staffing group Randstad posts slight Q1 earnings beat

Global staffing group Randstad on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings of 202 million euros 243 million, slightly beating forecasts, as business returned to pre-pandemic levels.Analysts polled by the company had on average expecte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021