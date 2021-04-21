Left Menu

COVID-19: India's FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Great Britain postponed

The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Great Britain and India, slated to be played on May 8 and 9, have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:57 IST
COVID-19: India's FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Great Britain postponed
India men's hockey team in action against Great Britain (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Great Britain and India, slated to be played on May 8 and 9, have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "This follows the recent decision by the UK Government to add India to the red list of countries due to the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic," the FIH said in an official statement on Wednesday.

"FIH, Hockey India, and Great Britain Hockey are monitoring the evolution of the situation in the hope of rearranging these matches at a later date," it added. India will still travel to Europe in May to play FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Spain (May 15-16) and Germany (May 22-23) while Great Britain will host Germany (May 12-13), USA (Women, May 22-23) and Spain (Men, May 22-23).

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand are continuing their efforts to find a date for the matches between them following the announcement of a trans-Tasman travel bubble this week. The United Kingdom has added India to its travel "red list" on a precautionary basis after reporting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

The British High Commission in India said that the decision is to help prevent the spread of variants of concern and protect the most vulnerable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Simple oral hygiene could help reduce COVID-19 severity, study finds

Simple oral hygiene measures could help lower the risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus from the mouth to the lungs, and help prevent severe instances of COVID-19, according to a study.The research, published in the Journal of Oral ...

Vietnamese flock to festival, shrug off outbreak risk

Thousands of people scaled the steps of a mountain temple in northern Vietnam on Tuesday to burn incense sticks and make spiritual offerings, shrugging off concerns about the coronavirus risks as outbreaks rage in nearby countries. As many ...

Super League collapses after the 6 English clubs withdraw

The Super League collapsed before a ball was kicked in the European breakaway competition after being abandoned by the six English clubs, leaving the Spanish and Italian participants stranded. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United,...

Do deep networks see as well as humans?

A new study from the Centre for Neuroscience CNS at the Indian Institute of Science IISc has explored how well deep neural networks compare to the human brain when it comes to visual perception.Deep neural networks are machine learning syst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021