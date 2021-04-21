Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowl out Punjab Kings for 120

21-04-2021
Opting to bat, Punjab Kings were bundled out for a below-par 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL game here on Wednesday.

Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) shone with the ball as the Sunrisers dished out a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Punjab, who never got the momentum during their innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) were the other wicket-takers for Sunrisers, who are desperate for a win following three successive losses.

Mayank Agarwal (22 off 25) and Shahrukh Khan (22 off 17) were the top run getters for Punjab, who have won just one out of their last three matches.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 120 all out in 19.4 overs (Shahrukh Khan 22; Khaleel Ahmed 3/21).

