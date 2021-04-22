Left Menu

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 07:31 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the Premier League fixtures from April 23-26. All times GMT. Friday, April 23

Arsenal v Everton (1900) * Arsenal have not lost to Everton in any of their last 24 home games.

* Everton defeated Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park in December and are seeking their first league double over the London side since 1985-86. * Everton are one of just three teams to have managed fewer clean sheets at home (two) than Arsenal's three.

Saturday, April 24 Liverpool v Newcastle United (1130)

* Newcastle are winless in their last 24 league trips to Anfield. * Juergen Klopp's side have dropped 13 points from winning positions this season, two more than the last two campaigns put together.

* Newcastle snapped a five-match losing streak against Liverpool with a goalless draw in December. West Ham United v Chelsea (1630)

* Chelsea are looking for their eighth Premier League double over West Ham following their 3-0 victory earlier this season. * West Ham have collected 31 points at home this season, second only to league leaders Manchester City (38).

* Thomas Tuchel is looking to become the first Chelsea manager to remain unbeaten in his first 10 away games in all competitions. Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1900)

* Sheffield United have scored in each of their last 11 league games against Brighton, losing just one of those matches. * Paul Heckingbottom won six of his first eight top-flight matches at Hibernian in 2019 but he's failed to pick up a single point with the Blades in his first four games.

* The Blades have lost 26 games this season -- the joint-most they've suffered in a single league campaign -- and their relegation was confirmed last week with their 1-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sunday, April 25

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley (1100) * Burnley won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Turf Moor in December and are aiming to complete their first league double over Wolves since the 2012-13 Championship campaign.

* Wolves have won their last two Premier League games, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side last winning three in a row in the competition in June 2020. * Sean Dyche's Burnley have conceded at least twice in each of their last three Premier League matches.

Leeds United v Manchester United (1300) * Leeds have won just one of their last eight home matches against Manchester United in all competitions.

* Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games, four short of Arsenal's English top-flight record set between April 2003 and September 2004. * Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has scored 15 Premier League goals, with no player scoring more as a teenager for the club in the competition.

Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion (1800) * Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi has scored more league goals against West Brom than he has against any other side since moving to England, though all four of his strikes against them have come at the Hawthorns.

* West Brom have had a player sent off in each of their last three meetings with Villa in all competitions. * Villa are looking to secure their first league double over West Brom since the 2008-09 season, when the Baggies were relegated from the top-flight.

Monday, April 26 Leicester City v Crystal Palace (1900)

* Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is looking to score in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2017. * Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 10 goals in his last seven club appearances in all competitions.

* Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has scored five goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Leicester. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

