Aditi drops two late bogeys, placed tied 43rd in LA Open

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:23 IST
India's Aditi Ashok got off to a modest start at the HUGEL-Air Premia LA Open here with a one-under 70 and was placed tied 43rd.

She looked set for a much better start but two late bogeys spoilt a card that was 3-under through 14 holes.

Aditi was once again accurate off the tee finding 12 of the 14 fairways but reached only 10 greens in 18. However, some good work on the greens with just 25 putts for the round gave her a decent score of 70 at Wilshire Country Club. She was six shots behind co-leaders, Jessica Korda and Tiffany Chan, who carded 64 each.

Beginning on the 10th, Aditi birdied 13th, 14th and 16th to go 3-under, before dropping a shot on 18th. Another birdie on first brought her back to 3-under, but she dropped shots on sixth and ninth on her final stretch to finish at 70.

The 23-year-old Aditi has made the cut in each of her five earlier starts in 2021 but has not been able to make any significant headway and her best has been tied 23 at LPGA Drive On Championships last month.

Former LA Open winner, Moriya Jutanugarn, had an eventful card with 10 birdies, five pars, two bogeys and a double bogey for a 6-under par 65 in the morning session. Jutanugarn's strong show was based on her 6-under 29 on the second nine.

However, Jessica Korda, winner of the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January, caught up and then went ahead with a 64 that was matched by Tiffany Chan.

Jessica's sister, Nelly, also a winner this season, was among those at tied fourth with 66.

