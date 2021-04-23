Left Menu

IPL 2021: Need to be honest with ourselves and come back better, says RR skipper Samson

Rajasthan Royals might have lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening, but the Royals managed to reach close to the 180-run mark after losing early wickets -- 177/9. In fact, it was the opening partnership between Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli that saw RCB take the game away from RR.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:30 IST
RCB thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals might have lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening, but the Royals managed to reach close to the 180-run mark after losing early wickets -- 177/9. In fact, it was the opening partnership between Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli that saw RCB take the game away from RR. And skipper Sanju Samson wants his side to do some homework before coming back to play the next game on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"They batted really well. We did well to get that score on the board after the early wickets. We need to go back and do some homework," Samson told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "We need to be honest with ourselves and come back better. Need time to look into what went wrong and understand, I am sure we will come back well," he added.

RCB batsmen Padikkal and Kohli bludgeoned the Royals bowling attack and Samson admitted that this kind of defeat has put their morals down. "This game... It puts you down but you need to find a way and come out better," Samson opined.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, wants one of the top four batsmen to put on a big show in the ongoing IPL 2021 if his side aspires to get over the line in upcoming games. Rajasthan Royals lost wickets at regular intervals but Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia helped the side reach 177/9 after a poor start.

"Today was a game of two halves. We struggled through that first 6-7 overs and the next 13 overs despite having lost wickets, we still managed to get a 176 (177). So, you see the ability there is just need to build those partnerships and one of the top four they need to get a big score," Sangakkara said in a virtual press conference. (ANI)

