Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs may need more than League Cup win to keep Kane: Woodgate

Woodgate, who scored an extra-time winner for Spurs against Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final, said the club needed to start delivering trophies given the talent within the squad. "They have to (win trophies now) in terms of the stadium they have built and with the players they have got," Bournemouth manager Woodgate told British media.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:02 IST
Soccer-Spurs may need more than League Cup win to keep Kane: Woodgate

Even if Tottenham Hotspur break their 13-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup on Sunday it might not be enough to satisfy the ambitions of captain Harry Kane, former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate said. Kane, who broke into the Spurs' team in 2014 and has scored 219 goals in all competitions, signed a six-year extension in 2018 but British media have linked him with a move to a host of top clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Spurs came up short in the League Cup final in 2015 and the Champions League final in 2019 but Kane, 27, will have another shot at silverware when they face Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday. Woodgate, who scored an extra-time winner for Spurs against Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final, said the club needed to start delivering trophies given the talent within the squad.

"They have to (win trophies now) in terms of the stadium they have built and with the players they have got," Bournemouth manager Woodgate told British media. "They've got the best striker in England with Harry Kane so they need to start winning trophies for him."

Woodgate said Spurs had to show Kane they were serious about challenging for titles by bringing in more quality and that a Cup win might be enough to stop his head from being turned. "I'm not sure, I think they'll need more investment," said Woodgate. "He's been unbelievable again this season, scored so many goals and even evolved as a player by making so many assists. He's an incredible talent."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Serbia, Kosovo must work harder to normalise relations, Germany says

Germany urged Serbia and Kosovo to make more efforts to reach progress in talks about a normalisation of their relationship, more than 20 years after Belgrade lost control of its former southern province in 1999.It is the right time to cont...

Bombay HC takes suo motu cognizance of Nashik Oxygen leak incident

The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Nashik Oxygen leak incident in which 24 people lost their lives. The court has asked the state government to file a reply on it.As many as 24 people died in the oxygen tanker leakag...

Hong Kong stocks gain as healthcare, tech shares jump

Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, led by tech and healthcare plays amid signs of a flare-up in coronavirus in some Asian countries. The Hang Seng index rose 1.1, to 29,078.75, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2, to 11,067.84 point...

Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal - sources

Deutsche Bank has reached a pay deal with staff at call centres who have been on strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.The agreement brings to an end a months-long labour dispute involving about 650 staff in Berlin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021