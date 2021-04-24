Left Menu

Australia selector Trevor Hohns concerned about 'lack of Test cricket' before Ashes

Australia national selector Trevor Hohns has admitted that he is concerned about the lack of Test cricket the men's team will play leading into the Ashes.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-04-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 12:59 IST
Australia selector Trevor Hohns concerned about 'lack of Test cricket' before Ashes
Cricket Australia logo . Image Credit: ANI

Australia national selector Trevor Hohns has admitted that he is concerned about the lack of Test cricket the men's team will play leading into the Ashes. Australia's tour of South Africa was postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the side will next play a Test against Afghanistan later this year. After that, Australia will square off against England in the Ashes.

"Very concerned about that, no doubt, and hope that they'll be plenty of Shield cricket -- and I believe there will be -- programmed leading up to the first Test. However, that won't help some of our players as hopefully they'll be fully engaged in the T20 World Cup," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hohns as saying. "It's a difficult one, England is certainly playing plenty of Test cricket and we haven't got anything on the plate so it's a concern," he added.

There are now at least two batting positions available in the Test format following the announcement of a trimmed-down central contracts list. The central contracts list only includes three specialist Test batters -- David Warner, Steven Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne along with all-rounder Cameron Green. "There's no secret that there are positions available whether that's middle-order or the top of the list. Yes, it is a concern because there's no standout but that's what we are challenging our players to really put their hands up at the start of next season then get into the Australia side and perform well when they do," said Hohns.

Hohns also said that the idea of offering separate white and red-ball deals was talked about but it was still some way off from being an option. "It's an interesting conversation and while we have mentioned that we are not quite ready for that yet, but it may progress to that down the track because it's becoming more obvious that players are specialising in the different formats. Certainly, something to be looked at down the track," said Hohns.

"There's a little bit of focus on T20 cricket but we also try to make sure we remain focused on the fact that Test cricket to us, and hopefully to our players, is the prime form of the game. We see that as the top of the tree, but there is a T20 World Cup coming up so we've had to cover a core group of players we think will feature in this list," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran to bar travellers from India over COVID-19 variant, officials say

Iran said on Saturday that it would bar travellers from India over a COVID-19 variant to avert its spread in the already stricken country. Officials, however, did not say if any cases of the variant first identified in India in late March h...

Government doing its best but, perhaps, it too is helpless: Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr D S Rana on oxygen crisis.

Government doing its best but, perhaps, it too is helpless Delhis Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr D S Rana on oxygen crisis....

Russia reports 8,828 new COVID-19 cases, 399 deaths

Russia reported 8,828 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 2,541 in Moscow, which took the national tally to 4,753,789 since the start of the pandemic.The coronavirus crisis center said 399 more deaths of coronavirus patients had be...

Oxygen Express train carrying 3 tankers of liquid medical oxygen reaches UP

An Oxygen Express train carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning via a green corridor as the state battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.In view of the high demand for oxygen in the country fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021