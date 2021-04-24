Left Menu

Request everyone to donate, raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them: Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has made an appeal to his fans in Pakistan to come forward and help India in tackling the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:09 IST
Request everyone to donate, raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them: Akhtar
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has made an appeal to his fans in Pakistan to come forward and help India in tackling the ongoing coronavirus crisis. India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

"It is impossible for any government to tackle the ongoing crisis. I appeal to my government and fans, to help India. India does need a lot of oxygen tanks. I request everyone to donate and raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel. The former Pakistan pacer also expressed solidarity with citizens of India and said "we must become each other's support" in these testing times amid the pandemic.

"India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support," Akhtar tweeted. Earlier in the day, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said the nation needs to be united in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as the country is battling with a second wave of the virus.

He also urged countrymen to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and thanked healthcare workers for their selfless service. "Right now more than ever we need to be united in our fight against Covid-19. Please wear a mask,follow social distancing and let's adhere to the government norms. As citizens,we must be responsible, and I thank the doctors, nurses for their selfless service in these tough times," he wrote on Twitter.

Echoing similar sentiments, CSK batsman Suresh Raina said the medical infrastructure system is slowly collapsing and lives are at risk due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. He urged people to stay home and help the frontline workers to do their job. "India is battling a crisis situation today. The medical infrastructure is slowly collapsing, resources depleting and more lives at risk than ever before. There is no pain greater than seeing your loved one fight the battle.

"My humble request to everyone - if you have the choice to stay home, please do it to keep yourself, your family and your nation safe. Do your bit to help the doctors, police, paramedics and govt authorities do their job. That is the need of the hour!" Raina tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Athawale demands judicial probe into Virar hosp tragedy

A day after a fire in a hospital in Virar in neighbouring Palghar district killed 15 patients, Union minister Ramdas Athawale visited the facility on Saturday and demanded a judicial inquiry into the horrific incident.A blaze in the second-...

Myanmar parallel govt says looks forward to firm ASEAN action on crisis

Myanmars parallel National Unity Government NUG said on Saturday it welcomed encouraging news of a consensus among leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN on dealing with the crisis in the country.The newly formed NUG lo...

HC asks Centre, AAP govt to coordinate to provide oxygen in Delhi hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

The Delhi High Court Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to coordinate on the issue of making available medical oxygen to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, observing that citizens cannot be left to die.The court made it c...

Central govt is helping us, but such is the severity of COVID-19 that all available resources are proving to be inadequate: Kejriwal.

Central govt is helping us, but such is the severity of COVID-19 that all available resources are proving to be inadequate Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021