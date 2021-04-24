Left Menu

Royals restrict KKR to 133/9

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:26 IST
Royals restrict KKR to 133/9

Rajasthan Royals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 133 for nine in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for the Royals.

Both the teams have lost three matches each out of the four they have played.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 133 for 9 in 20 overs. (R Tripathi 36, D Karthik 25; C Morris 4/23).

