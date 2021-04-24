Motor racing-De Vries wins farcical Valencia Formula E race

Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries won a wet and farcical Valencia Formula E race to take the championship lead on Saturday after half the field ran out of energy and stopped or crawled to the chequered flag. Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa had been leading from pole position at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, after a safety car starts due to the conditions, but slowed on the final lap and handed the lead to de Vries.

Swiss driver Nico Mueller, who started 22nd, was second for Dragon Racing/Penske with Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, last on the grid due to a breach of the tyre rules that stripped him of the pole, making it a double podium for Mercedes. Oliver Rowland had finished second for Nissan on track but was disqualified.

Saturday marked a departure for city-based Formula E, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a non-urban race on a traditional, permanent circuit. After five rounds of the season, de Vries has 57 points to Vandoorne's 48 with Sam Bird, who finished the race in ninth place, third for Jaguar Racing on 48.

Another ePrix is scheduled for the Valencia circuit on Sunday. Saturday's race had five safety car periods and an extra lap, throwing awry teams' energy management strategies, and only 12 classified finishers according to provisional results. The victory was de Vries's second of the season.

Envision Virgin Racing's Robin Frijns set the fastest lap and gained a bonus point.

