Left Menu

IPL 2021: Everyone executed well and bowled according to plan against Mumbai, says Shami

Punjab Kings pacer Mohammed Shami lauded the bowling unit of the side after an emphatic nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Friday and said everyone executed well and bowled according to the plan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 23:05 IST
IPL 2021: Everyone executed well and bowled according to plan against Mumbai, says Shami
Punjab Kings pacer Mohammed Shami (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Kings pacer Mohammed Shami lauded the bowling unit of the side after an emphatic nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Friday and said everyone executed well and bowled according to the plan. A spirited bowling performance restricted Mumbai Indians to 131/6 in their allotted 20 overs despite Rohit's 63-run knock. In reply, a half-century from KL Rahul and Chris Gayle's 43-run knock helped Punjab Kings to win the game with 14 balls to spare. For Punjab, Shami and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each.

"Overall yes, because we lost three games, it was very important to give a good start. Especially on this wicket, it was important to understand the first game and learn from our mistakes and not repeat them again. Against the champion team, everyone executed well and bowled according to the plan and the results are in front of us," Shami said in a video posted on Punjab Kings' official Twitter handle. "I always try to give my best and what is good for the team. The responsibilities given to me in certain conditions I aim to achieve that. ...The responsibility I got, I executed them well and we got the results," he added.

Shami said that openers made the work easy for them in chasing a below-par total. "We can't say it was easy but the way our batsmen set the tone from the start, we had wickets in hand. On this wicket, it's important to have wickets in hand. If you have wickets in hand it doesn't matter what's the score and you can cover it up in the end," the pacer said.

Punjab will now face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi received 309 MT oxygen as against allocated 480 MT oxygen: AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government on Saturday told the Delhi High Court that the national capital received 309 MT of medical oxygen against the allocated 480 MT on Friday, terming it as the main cause behind the oxygen crisis in the city hospitals.The rul...

COVID centre in Delhi to be started as soon as possible: ITBP

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP on Saturday said it will operationalise a COVID care centre with 500 oxygen beds in south Delhi as soon as possible.The necessary guidelines, the process of registration, admission, treatment and other re...

IPL 2021: Samson, Morris shine in Rajasthan's six-wicket win over KKR

Skipper Sanju Samsons unbeaten 42 runs after Chris Morris stand out spell helped Rajasthan Royals to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders KKR by six wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening. Mo...

Fire extinguished on oil tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack

Syrias oil ministry said firefighters on Saturday put out a fire on an oil tanker off the Baniyas refinery after a suspected attack by a drone coming from the direction of Lebanese waters.Irans al-Alam TV said the vessel was one of three Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021