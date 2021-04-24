Left Menu

Royals beat KKR by six wickets for second win of season

Skipper Sanju Samson 42 played a responsible unbeaten knock after South African all-rounder Chris Morris 423 took four wickets for Royals.Brief Scores Kolkata Knight Riders 133 for 9 in 20 overs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 23:24 IST
Royals beat KKR by six wickets for second win of season
It is the second win of the season for the Royals from five matches while KKR has managed to get just one win under their belt, thus far. Image Credit: ANI

Chasing a modest 134, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

It is the second win of the season for the Royals from five matches while KKR has managed to get just one win under their belt, thus far.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while others struggled against Royals' pacers. Skipper Sanju Samson (42) played a responsible unbeaten knock after South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for the Royals.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 133 for 9 in 20 overs. (R Tripathi 36, D Karthik 25; C Morris 4/23). Rajasthan Royals: 134 for 4 in 18.5 overs. (S Samson 42 not out, D Miller 24 not out; V Charavarthy 2/32).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi received 309 MT oxygen as against allocated 480 MT oxygen: AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government on Saturday told the Delhi High Court that the national capital received 309 MT of medical oxygen against the allocated 480 MT on Friday, terming it as the main cause behind the oxygen crisis in the city hospitals.The rul...

COVID centre in Delhi to be started as soon as possible: ITBP

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP on Saturday said it will operationalise a COVID care centre with 500 oxygen beds in south Delhi as soon as possible.The necessary guidelines, the process of registration, admission, treatment and other re...

IPL 2021: Samson, Morris shine in Rajasthan's six-wicket win over KKR

Skipper Sanju Samsons unbeaten 42 runs after Chris Morris stand out spell helped Rajasthan Royals to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders KKR by six wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening. Mo...

Fire extinguished on oil tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack

Syrias oil ministry said firefighters on Saturday put out a fire on an oil tanker off the Baniyas refinery after a suspected attack by a drone coming from the direction of Lebanese waters.Irans al-Alam TV said the vessel was one of three Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021