Jadeja takes CSK to 191/4 against RCB

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:35 IST
Jadeja takes CSK to 191/4 against RCB

Chennai Super Kings scored 191 for four against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja smashed 62 off 28 balls and lifted CSK to a competitive total.

Opting to bat first, opener Faf du Plessis scored 50 off 41 balls and shared a first-wicket stand of 74 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Harshal Patel was the most successful bowler for RCB, returning figures of 3/51 despite giving away 37 runs in his fourth and final over.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 191/4 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 62 not out, Faf du Plessis 50, Ruturaj Gaikwad 33; Harshal Patel 3/51).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

