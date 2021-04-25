Cycling-Pogacar pips Alaphilippe to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic on Sunday, pipping Deceuninck–QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe on the line in a thrilling sprint finish. Slovenian Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) moved past Alaphilippe at the end of the 259-kilometer race, the Frenchman suffering again as he did last year when he was denied on the line by Primoz Roglic before being disqualified.

Pogacar and Alaphilippe were part of a leading group of five in the closing stages, with David Gaudu (Groupama–FDJ) taking the final spot on the podium.

