DC beat SRH in thrilling Super Over contest

Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over contest in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals managed to score 159 for 4 with opener Prithvi Shaw back in form with a 53 off 39 balls. Skipper Rishabh Pant scored 37 off 27 balls. Steve Smith remained not out on 34 off 25 balls. For SRH, pacer Siddarth Kaul took 2 for 31 in 4 overs.

In reply, SRH scored 159 for 7 with Kane Williamson contributing 66 nt out off 51 balls as the match went into Super Over.

In the Super Over, SRH managed only 7 off Axar Patel while DC scored the runs of the last delivery.

Brief Scores: DC 159 for 4 (Prithvi Shaw 53 off 39 balls, Rishabh Pant 37 off 27 balls, Siddarth Kaul 2/31) SRH 159/7 (Kane Williamson 66 off 51 balls, Avesh Khan 3/34).

Super Over SRH 7/0 in 1 over DC 8/0 in 1 overs.

